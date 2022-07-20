 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Authorities release photo in Gibsonville jewelry theft

  • 0
Jewelry store theft suspect.jpg

Gibsonville police are looking for this person in connection with a jewelry store theft.

 Courtesy of Gibsonville police

GIBSONVILLE — Authorities released photos of a person they are looking for in connection with the theft of jewelry on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Gibsonville Police Department.

The theft of an undisclosed amount of jewelry occurred at Wades Jewelers at 101 E. Main St., police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Alamance County Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100, Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or Gibsonville police at 336-449-6677. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Donald Trump and family attend Ivana Trump funeral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert