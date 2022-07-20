Authorities release photo in Gibsonville jewelry theft

GIBSONVILLE — Authorities released photos of a person they are looking for in connection with the theft of jewelry on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Gibsonville Police Department.

The theft of an undisclosed amount of jewelry occurred at Wades Jewelers at 101 E. Main St., police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Alamance County Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100, Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or Gibsonville police at 336-449-6677. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.