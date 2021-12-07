 Skip to main content
Authorities search for missing child, 1, from Randolph County; Warrant issued for mother, officials say
AmberAlert_Dec7_2021.jpg

Roxanne Michelle Parson, Ava Pierce

 Provided

CLIMAX — Authorities are asking the public for help locating a missing 1-year-old girl and her mother, who deputies say abducted the child Monday night.

Roxanne Michelle Parson is wanted on a warrant for felony abduction of a child after Matthew Pierce reported that Parson took their daughter, Ava Lee Pierce, during a visit, according to a news release from Randolph County Sheriff's Office. Parson's parental rights had been terminated, authorities said.

Ava has a medical condition that requires medication which she does not have, according to the news release. Ava is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 2 feet tall, weighs 20 pounds and was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Parson may also go by the last name of Cromer, authorities said.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call 911 immediately or Randolph County Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7463.

