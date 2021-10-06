Authorities searching for 3 suspects in 11-month-old boy's abduction, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are searching for three suspects linked to the abduction of an an 11-month-old boy Monday, according to Greensboro police.

Azlazial Amir Ritter was returned to his parents early Tuesday after a vehicle he was inside was stolen from Great Stops at 5412 W. Market St. at about 9 p.m. Monday, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police found Azlazial, along with the black, 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, at 3710 Laurel Bluff Circle in High Point, but no suspects were located.

Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers shared surveillance photos of two of the three suspects to their Facebook page Tuesday.

Anyone with information about is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.