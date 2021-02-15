 Skip to main content
Authorities searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Greensboro
suspect vehicle

Authorities are looking for a vehicle similar to this one in connection with a hit-and-run in Greensboro on Saturday evening.

 Courtesy of Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO — Authorities are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Saturday evening, Greensboro police said in a news release. 

At about 8:40 p.m., a dark-colored Dodge Challenger struck a pedestrian and downed tree debris on Brightwood School Road, according to police.

The victim was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

The car, which police believe is a later model, is suspected to have front end damage or damage beneath the car.

Anyone that witnessed the crash or has information about the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000, visit P3tips.com or submit a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app.

