Authorities searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Authorities are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Saturday evening, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At about 8:40 p.m., a dark-colored Dodge Challenger struck a pedestrian and downed tree debris on Brightwood School Road, according to police.

The victim was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

The car, which police believe is a later model, is suspected to have front end damage or damage beneath the car.

Anyone that witnessed the crash or has information about the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000, visit P3tips.com or submit a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app.