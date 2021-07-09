 Skip to main content
Authorities seek help identifying people of interest in High Point homicide
Authorities seek help identifying people of interest in High Point homicide

Persons of Interest in Speedway homicide
HIGH POINT — High Point police released photos of two people they say are people of interest in the fatal shooting death of a High Point man. 

At 12:37 a.m. on July 3, officers responded to a shooting at Speedway, located at 801 W. Fairfield Road, and found 38-year-old Walter Devon Pouncy unresponsive and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

Pouncy was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Surveillance photos show a man and woman inside Speedway.

Anyone who recognizes the pair is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download and use the P3 mobile app.

