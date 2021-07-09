Authorities seek help identifying people of interest in High Point homicide

Staff reports
HIGH POINT — High Point police released photos of two people they say are people of interest in the fatal shooting death of a High Point man.
At 12:37 a.m. on July 3, officers responded to a shooting at Speedway, located at 801 W. Fairfield Road, and found 38-year-old Walter Devon Pouncy unresponsive and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.
Pouncy was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Surveillance photos show a man and woman inside Speedway.
Anyone who recognizes the pair is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download and use the P3 mobile app.
