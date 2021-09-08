Authorities still searching for 'armed and extremely dangerous' man, now wanted for first-degree murder in Patterson Street killing

GREENSBORO — A person of interest in a Patterson Street homicide is now wanted for first-degree murder in connection to that killing, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Malek Anthony Moore, 29, should be considered "armed and extremely dangerous," according to police.

Officers found the body of 21-year-old Christian Mbimba, a Tennessee resident, in the 2800 block of Patterson Street on Friday morning, police said.

Moore is also wanted by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in connection to a homicide on Monday.

Police said Moore has ties to Greensboro and Winston-Salem and is known to frequent bus and train stations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also send a tip via the P3tips app or website.