Autopsy: 18-year-old shot by Davidson County deputy struck 4 times — 2 in the back — at High Point funeral last year

Over four months have passed since 18-year-old Fredrick Cox Jr. was fatally shot by a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office deputy in plain clothes at a High Point funeral, but family members still don’t understand why Cox was gunned down.
At a press conference Monday morning, Cox’s family released the autopsy from state medical examiners that showed Cox was shot four times. A diagram included in the autopsy indicates Cox was shot twice in the back — once in the right shoulder and once in the upper left area of his back. One bullet entered the right side of his neck, while another entered through the front of his left thigh.
Officers found Cox dead from gunshot wounds after responding to what police called a “violent and brazen crime” at Living Water Baptist Church on Nov. 8, 2020. Mourners were leaving the service at 1300 Brentwood St. when shots were fired from two vehicles, sending people into a panic, according to High Point police.
Police reported that some gang members were attending the funeral of one of their members when opposing gang members opened fire on them.
According to the SBI, the funeral was for 18-year-old Jonas Thompson, whose body was found in a field in Davidson County in late October. A Davidson County deputy investigating Thompson’s killing attended his funeral at the request of the family, the SBI said. The deputy, whose name has not been released, was in the parking lot of the church when the shooting began.
When the deputy heard the gunfire, he began ushering people to safety, police said. The SBI said the deputy fired his weapon at Cox, who was also attending the funeral, because he saw Cox with a handgun. Other witnesses said they saw a handgun near Cox after he was shot, according to the SBI.
But since those initial reports from police and the SBI, family members and witnesses have argued that Cox did not have a weapon when the deputy shot him. They also said the medical examiner told them there was no gunpowder on Cox’s hands to indicate he had fired a weapon. The autopsy released Monday does not mention gunpowder.
They say Cox was also trying to get people to safety inside the church when the deputy fired at his back, leading Cox to bleed out just inside the church’s entrance.
They also dispute that Cox had any gang involvement.
At Monday’s press conference, Cox’s family members were joined by the Rev. Greg Drumwright, a Greensboro pastor, and civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has represented the George Floyd family and others who’ve accused law enforcement of abusing their authority.
They called for the SBI to release its findings in the shooting.
“People are starting to get the message that Fred should not be dead,” Drumwright said during the press conference outside the Guilford County Courthouse in High Point.
The crowd chanted back: “Fred should not be dead.”
“We want to know if the State Bureau of Investigation will hand over the findings now that the autopsy has been released so that we can continue to pursue truth and accountability for this family,” Drumwright said.
Crump said the SBI previously said they were awaiting the autopsy before releasing their investigation results.
“SBI, you have no more excuses,” Crump said. “We are demanding you either charge the officer or release your investigation to the public. It’s about truth and transparency.”
Monday afternoon, SBI spokeswoman Anjanette Grube said she “can’t say for sure” when the results of the SBI’s investigation into Cox’s death will be released.
“We’ll submit the case file to the (district attorney) for review,” Grube said in an email. “That could possibly happen next week.”
Grube said the Guilford County district attorney will determine if any charges will stem from the investigation and what those charges will be.
Cox’s mother spoke briefly at the press conference. She said she has not heard anything from the SBI or the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office since her son’s death.
“I did speak with the DA once,” she said. “She gave her condolences, but basically she told me there was nothing she could do for me until the SBI finished their investigation.”
Cox’s mother said she was also told that there were cameras at Living Water Baptist Church.
“We were told all cameras worked at that church except for that one camera where my baby was murdered at.”
She finds that suspicious.
Drumwright suggested law enforcement agencies involved have purposefully tried to damage Cox’s character.
“Initially, when the public first got this report, we were told this was a gang shootout,” Drumwright said. “And we were made to believe that Fred was a thug that lived by the sword and died by the sword. We now know ... Fred was not gang affiliated. Fred went on his social media in the days leading up to his death to speak against the gang activities that caused his friend to die.”
Drumwright also pointed out that Cox did not have any drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of his death. The autopsy indicates only caffeine and nicotine were found in his blood.
“I personally am taking it personally when I was led to believe — along with the rest of the public in High Point — that Fred was a thug that died at a thug’s funeral,” Drumwright said.
Family members said a community march is in the works for April 25 to honor Cox.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.