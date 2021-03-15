Autopsy: 18-year-old shot by Davidson County deputy struck 4 times — 2 in the back — at High Point funeral last year

The crowd chanted back: “Fred should not be dead.”

“We want to know if the State Bureau of Investigation will hand over the findings now that the autopsy has been released so that we can continue to pursue truth and accountability for this family,” Drumwright said.

Crump said the SBI previously said they were awaiting the autopsy before releasing their investigation results.

“SBI, you have no more excuses,” Crump said. “We are demanding you either charge the officer or release your investigation to the public. It’s about truth and transparency.”

Monday afternoon, SBI spokeswoman Anjanette Grube said she “can’t say for sure” when the results of the SBI’s investigation into Cox’s death will be released.

“We’ll submit the case file to the (district attorney) for review,” Grube said in an email. “That could possibly happen next week.”

Grube said the Guilford County district attorney will determine if any charges will stem from the investigation and what those charges will be.

Cox’s mother spoke briefly at the press conference. She said she has not heard anything from the SBI or the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office since her son’s death.