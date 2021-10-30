 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bloody Saturday: Greensboro police report deadly shooting, a stabbing, an assault and another shooting over nine hours
0 Comments
alert top story

Bloody Saturday: Greensboro police report deadly shooting, a stabbing, an assault and another shooting over nine hours

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Police responded to a series of violent assaults on Saturday.

It started shortly after 3 a.m. with a shooting at the intersection of Brice and Warren streets that left two people dead and one injured. Delorion Deshawn Smith, 19, of Whiteville and 20-year-old Kwashawn Jaleek Tyson of Chadbourn both later died at the hospital, where the third victim was taken by private vehicle with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said in a news release.

At 8 a.m., officers found a male victim with blunt force trauma in the 2400 block of Cannonball Road. He was in stable condition at a hospital.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

About four hours later, a woman was found stabbed multiple times in the area of 600 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. She was in stable condition at a hospital.

Then at 12:05 p.m., officers were called to Moses Cone Hospital for a gunshot victim. The male victim had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. His condition was not released and police did not say where the shooting took place.

Police released no further details in any of the cases.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff defends decision to file Cuomo complaint

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 killed, 1 injured in shooting early Saturday, Greensboro police say
Crime

2 killed, 1 injured in shooting early Saturday, Greensboro police say

Officers responded shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday to the intersection of Brice and Warren streets for a report of gunfire, police said in a news release. They found 19-year-old Delorion Deshawn Smith of Whiteville and 20-year-old Kwashawn Jaleek Tyson of Chadbourn with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital but later died, police said.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News