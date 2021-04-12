Boost Mobile store robbed in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — A robbery was reported at the Boost Mobile store at 2934 Randleman Road, Greensboro police said in a news release.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash in the 6:30 p.m. robbery. No injuries were reported, according to the release.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.