Burglary suspects shoot at homeowner during vehicle pursuit early Monday, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO — A homeowner escaped injury early Monday while driving after two burglary suspects, who began shooting during the pursuit, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Police were called to a burglary in progress at 3:29 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Short Street, and while en route learned two suspects drove away with the homeowner following them in their own vehicle, the release said.

The suspects then began to shoot at the homeowner, which ended the pursuit. Multiple shell casings were found in the 700 block of Dale Street, according to the news release.

No additional details were released Monday morning.

Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

