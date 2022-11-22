Burlington man, 24, charged with rape, assault by strangulation, Alamance deputies say

BURLINGTON — A 24-year-old Burlington man is jailed without bond after his arrest Monday on charges of second-degree forcible rape and assault by strangulation, both felonies.
On Nov. 8, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit were informed of allegations that the victim was forced to engage in sexual acts and assaulted by strangulation, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Sheriff's officials said in the news release that probable cause was found to charge Austin Neal Gwynn, who was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.