Burlington man, 28, found shot to death Tuesday afternoon, police say

BURLINGTON — Police are asking the public for any information about the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old Burlington man.
Officers responded at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of James Drive and found Jaquan Lennel Boyd with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call them at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.
