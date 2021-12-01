 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burlington man, 28, found shot to death Tuesday afternoon, police say
0 Comments
top story

Burlington man, 28, found shot to death Tuesday afternoon, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police ONLINE

Stock photo

 Getty Images

BURLINGTON — Police are asking the public for any information about the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old Burlington man.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers responded at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of James Drive and found Jaquan Lennel Boyd with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call them at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Christmas loving dad spends thousands on 60,000 lights for U.K. home

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro
Crime

1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro

Cathy McRae of Port St. Lucie was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram when it was struck about 10:05 a.m. by a Ford cargo van that crossed the center line, police said in a news release. McRae was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert