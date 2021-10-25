Burlington man charged in fatal shooting of High Point man at Greensboro hotel, authorities say

GREENSBORO — Authorities arrested a Burlington man in connection to a fatal shooting at a Greensboro hotel, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Preston Earl Love, 33, is charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, along with discharging a firearm into occupied property and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Love was taken into custody in Caswell County on unrelated charges, according to police.
The arrest comes after the Oct. 4 shooting at Extended Stay America, 4317 Big Tree Way.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired and found Djimon Antonio Lucas, 23, of High Point, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
Lucas was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.