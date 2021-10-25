 Skip to main content
Burlington man charged in fatal shooting of High Point man at Greensboro hotel, authorities say
Burlington man charged in fatal shooting of High Point man at Greensboro hotel, authorities say

GREENSBORO — Authorities arrested a Burlington man in connection to a fatal shooting at a Greensboro hotel, Greensboro police said in a news release. 

Preston Earl Love, 33, is charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, along with discharging a firearm into occupied property and possession of a firearm by a felon. 

Love was taken into custody in Caswell County on unrelated charges, according to police. 

The arrest comes after the Oct. 4 shooting at Extended Stay America, 4317 Big Tree Way.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired and found Djimon Antonio Lucas, 23, of High Point, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Lucas was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said. 

