Burlington man jailed after striking deputy while fleeing traffic stop Wednesday, Alamance sheriff's officials say

BURLINGTON — Authorities say an Alamance County sheriff's deputy received minor injuries Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop when a driver struck him with an open door and carried him approximately 25 feet.

The incident occurred while the Alamance County Sheriff's Office Street Crimes Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop at approximately 4 p.m. near the intersection of Bland Boulevard and North Church Street in Burlington, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's officials say that, during the stop, Fredrick Dontae Slade suddenly attempted to flee in his vehicle and struck a deputy with the open driver's side door. The deputy entered the moving vehicle and was involved in brief struggle with Slade before gaining control of the vehicle, bringing it to a stop and taking Slade into custody.

The deputy sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene by EMS. A spokesman for the sheriff's office said the deputy who was injured is an experienced officer with more than nine years of service.

Sheriff's officials say Slade, 47, of Burlington, faces the following felony charges: possession with intent to sell, distribute cocaine; deliver cocaine; possession of weapon of mass destruction; kidnapping; and, assault on a law enforcement officer. He also faces misdemeanor charges of resist, delay and obstruct officer; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was cited for driving while his license is revoked.

Slade is in jail without bond.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the distribution of controlled substances within Alamance County to call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at 336-570-6300 and ask to speak with a narcotics investigator.