Burlington police announce arrest after Domino's robbery; still seeking driver of car involved

 Burlington Police Department

BURLINGTON — Police are attributing Crimestopper tips from the community for information leading to the arrest of a man officers say robbed a Domino's at knifepoint Wednesday night. 

At 8 p.m. Thursday, authorities located Thomas Durham, 45, of Graham, on Market Street in Burlington and charged him with robbery with a dangerous weapon, Burlington Police said in a news release. He was placed in the Alamance County Jail with a $100,000 bond.

Police are still seeking assistance with the identity of the get-away driver.

At 11:17 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to Domino’s Pizza, 1837 S. Church St., about the business being robbed at knifepoint.

Upon arrival, officers were told that a bald white man acted as a patron until demanding, at knifepoint, to have the cash register opened. The man stole an undisclosed amount of cash. He left in a newer white Honda Civic with a 30-day temporary license plate; the vehicle was last seen heading toward the interstate on Alamance Road, police said in the news release.

No one was injured during the robbery. 

The Burlington Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers or P3 tips may be eligible for cash rewards.

