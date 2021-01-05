Burlington police arrest suspect in series of car break-ins

BURLINGTON — Authorities have arrested a suspect in several car break-ins on Saturday, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Joshua David Stone, 23, of Gibsonville is charged with three counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle; two counts of attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle; two counts of misdemeanor larceny; injury to personal property; and financial card theft, police said.

The break-ins occurred in the 500 block of Fountain Place, police said.

Stone is in the Alamance County Jail on $5,000 secure bail. Further charges may be possible, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call police at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.