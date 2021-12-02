Burlington police arrest teen, 15, on first-degree murder charge

BURLINGTON — Police say they have charged a 15-year-old male with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old Burlington man.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police arrested the teenager Wednesday, when he was placed in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice, according to a news release from the Burlington Police Department. Police did not release his name or any information about what led to the shooting.

Officers responded at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of James Drive and found Jaquan Lennel Boyd with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call them at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.