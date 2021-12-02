 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burlington police arrest teen, 15, on first-degree murder charge
0 Comments
top story

Burlington police arrest teen, 15, on first-degree murder charge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
handcuffs.jpg

BURLINGTON — Police say they have charged a 15-year-old male with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old Burlington man.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police arrested the teenager Wednesday, when he was placed in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice, according to a news release from the Burlington Police Department. Police did not release his name or any information about what led to the shooting.

Officers responded at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of James Drive and found Jaquan Lennel Boyd with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call them at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wins Mail on Sunday privacy fight ruling

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro
Crime

1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro

Cathy McRae of Port St. Lucie was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram when it was struck about 10:05 a.m. by a Ford cargo van that crossed the center line, police said in a news release. McRae was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert