Burlington police ID suspect shot in struggle over gun after home invasion early Wednesday

Updated 6 p.m. March 24

BURLINGTON — Police have identified the man shot by police responding to a home invasion on Wednesday as a 32-year-old Burlington man.

Dennis Lee McGee Jr. is still being treated at a local hospital but when he is released, he will be charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, police said in a news release.

The shooting is being investigated by the Burlington Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation.

Updated 6 p.m. March 23

BURLINGTON — The male resident was treated and released from a local hospital for minor injuries, Burlington police officials announced in a news release.

The suspect remains in the care of a local medical facility and is being treated for multiple injuries, including gunshot wounds described as non-life-threatening, police said.

The suspect has been identified but attempts to contact the family have been unsuccessful. Once notified, his identity will be released.

Police said the investigation into who fired shots and what shots caused injury remains under investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

BURLINGTON — A home invasion early Wednesday led to shots fired during an altercation in the front yard between the man who broke into the home and a man who lived there, Burlington police said in a news release.

At 4:18 a.m., officers were sent to a home in the 500 block of South Sellars Mill Road after homeowners say an unknown man forced his way into the home and was acting erratically.

When officers arrived, they say they witnessed a man and woman exiting the home, being followed by the male suspect who tackled the male resident in the front yard. The men were struggling over a firearm.

"The officers identified themselves and gave multiple verbal commands to the parties involved. After a failure to comply, a BPD officer discharged a service weapon," police said in the news release.

The male resident of the home and the male suspect were injured and transported to local medical facilities. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

"The investigation thus far leads investigators to believe that, in addition to shots fired by law enforcement, shots were also fired, possibly multiple times, by either the residents or the suspect," police said in the news release.

The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, as is standard policy for the Burlington Police Department.

South Sellars Mill Road is closed from North Church Street to South Mebane Street while the investigation continues.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or use the mobile App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.