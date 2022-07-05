Burlington police open homicide case after finding gunshot victim dead in yard Tuesday morning

BURLINGTON — Police say they are investigating a homicide after a 54-year-old gunshot victim was found dead in a yard Tuesday morning.

Officers and emergency medical personnel responded at approximately 11:38 a.m. to the 300 block of Foster Street about a report of an unconscious man in a yard. Upon arrival, officers located Tracy Dion Brown, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Burlington Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding to call them at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com.

Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.