Burlington police: Pair from Mocksville arrested, charged in connection with recent shooting

BURLINGTON — Police have arrested a man and woman from Mocksville in the recent shooting of a 28-year-old man.

Michael Dillon Daniels, 28, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, and possession of firearm by a felon, Burlington police said in a news release.

Samantha Kaye Vogel, 27, was charged with aid and abet to attempted first-degree murder.

After their arrests Monday, Daniels and Vogel were placed in Alamance County Jail with a $300,000 and $50,000 secured bonds respectively, police said in the news release.

The victim is still in the hospital receiving treatment and is in stable condition, police said. This investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.

On June 7, police responded at 4:17 p.m. to Huffs at the Shell gas station in the 2500 block of Maple Avenue about a shooting. The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators say they were able to obtain surveillance photos of the suspect and his vehicle.

Authorities ask anyone with additional information to call Burlington Police at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100.