Burlington police release photo of suspect in car break-ins. Do you recognize this man?
Burlington police release photo of suspect in car break-ins. Do you recognize this man?

suspect in car break-ins

Burlington police released this photo of a suspect in car break-ins early Saturday in the 500 block of Fountain Place.

 Courtesy of Burlington police

BURLINGTON — Burlington police have released a photo of a suspect in several car break-ins on Saturday.

The break-ins occurred in the 500 block of Fountain Place at approximately 3 a.m., according to a news release from the police department.

One suspect was captured on a home security video and appears to show the suspect attempting to disable the security video.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other related investigation is asked to call police at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

