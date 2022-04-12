Burlington police searching for 2 drivers they say struck a 94-year-old pedestrian Sunday and drove away

BURLINGTON — Police say they are looking for the drivers of two vehicles that struck a 94-year-old woman Sunday afternoon and drove away.

Officers responded at 2:35 p.m. to the intersection of Sharpe Road and Lakeside Avenue, where the woman suffered serious injuries. She was taken to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition, according to a news release from the Burlington Police Department.

Witnesses reported seeing the woman in the middle of the intersection when she was struck by two different vehicles traveling south on Lakeside Avenue.

The first vehicle is described as a newer model grey Honda Civic that has been lowered, has a loud exhaust, and has dark tinted windows. The second vehicle is described as an older model black Mitsubishi Lancer with a red spoiler, police said in the news release.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the department at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.