Burlington police want to talk with anyone who may have witnessed a stabbing incident just after midnight that sent two men to the hospital.

Officers were responding to a call about shots fired in the 200 block of East Front Street when they located two victims with apparent stab wounds, according to a news release from the police department.

After an altercation had occurred inside and spilled out into the road, police say someone stabbed Marcus Newby, 33, and Raphael Carter, 42, before leaving the scene.

Newby and Carter were evaluated at local hospitals for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives are still investigating a motive for the altercation and believe it was a targeted incident.

Police ask anyone with additional information to call them at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.