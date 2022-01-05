Capitol conspirators: At least six from the Triad arrested in Jan. 6 insurrection

He and his co-defendants have sought to have their federal charges dismissed. Recently, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly denied their request. They are scheduled to go on trial in May.

Laura Steele is a former High Point police officer from Thomasville. Federal prosecutors said Graydon Young helped recruit Steele, his sister, into the Oath Keepers. The Oath Keepers is a far-right anti-government group that recruits heavily from law enforcement and military.

Steele is accused of joining a group of other Oath Keepers on Jan. 6 and illegally entering the U.S. Capitol building. They are seen on video and in photographs wearing tactical gear and walking in a military-style “stack” formation, meaning that members kept their hands on the back or vest of the person in front of them as they moved into the building.

Prosecutors said Steele and others communicated with each other in the days before Jan. 6 about logistics and travel plans. They also said that after Jan. 6, Steele and her brother burned evidence of their involvement in a burn pit in Steele’s Thomasville house.

Young has pleaded guilty to obstruction of Congress and conspiracy, but charges are still pending against Steele.