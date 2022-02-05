 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Car fleeing troopers crashes head-on into another vehicle on W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro, Highway Patrol says
GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man faces charges after he led troopers on a chase heading the wrong way on West Wendover Avenue Saturday morning and hit another vehicle head-on, the Highway Patrol said.

Anthony Bunthone Meas, 26, and a passenger in his 2012 Honda Accord were seriously injured in the crash about 10:25 a.m., the patrol said in a news release. The driver of the other vehicle was also injured. They were all taken to Wesley Long Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Troopers were on routine patrol when they saw a motor vehicle violation and attempted to stop the Honda, the patrol said.

During the pursuit, Meas was traveling west in the eastbound lanes on West Wendover Avenue when the Honda hit a BMW head-on.

Troopers said they confiscated a weapon and controlled substances after the pursuit.

The patrol said Meas has multiple weapon, controlled substance and flee to elude charges out of Guilford County where felony arrest warrants have been issued.

West Wendover Avenue was closed for over two hours during the investigation, the patrol said.

