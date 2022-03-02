Caught on camera: This new tool is helping Greensboro police track criminals

The cameras are optimized to shoot the rear of passing vehicles and capture the make, model, color, license plate and state that issued the plate. It also detects details such as roof racks and bumper stickers, according to Flock’s website.

The company’s technology also integrates with the National Crime Information Center to provide alerts to dispatch and patrol officers on license plates associated with outstanding warrants, missing persons and stolen vehicles.

In at least two instances, those alerts allowed Greensboro police to find the vehicles and charge the occupants with possession of stolen property and, in one case, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, Glenn said.

In another local alert, the driver was found to have outstanding warrants. After being arrested, that person divulged the location of two accomplices wanted by authorities, according to Glenn.

The camera system also allows police to search for vehicles when they only have vague information, such as when officers working a hit-and-run crash needed to find a red sedan with out-of-state plates. Glenn said the officers used the camera system and were able to obtain the correct license tag.