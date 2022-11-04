 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Charge in 'wife-swap' case involving former DA reinstated by NC Supreme Court

  • 0
wallace bradsher in court 060418 (copy)

Wallace Bradsher, former Person/Caswell district attorney, talks in Wake County Superior Court in Raleigh during his trial in 2018.

 DANIELLE BATTAGLIA, NEWS & RECORD

RALEIGH — The state's highest court has reinstated an obstruction charge against a former district attorney who was convicted in a so-called "wife-swap" case for giving a job to the wife of the then-Rockingham County district attorney in exchange for hiring his wife.

The N.C. Supreme Court said in a ruling Friday that it concluded that since "there is sufficient evidence to support the jury’s verdict finding defendant guilty of felony obstruction of justice, we reverse the Court of Appeals’ decision and reinstate the felony obstruction of justice conviction."

The court, which heard arguments on Aug. 29, only looked at the obstruction charge against former Person/Caswell County District Attorney Wallace Bradsher after state prosecutors asked for a discretionary review of the state appeals court's decision on that particular charge.

In the dissenting opinion, Justice Anita Earls argued that the evidence failed to demonstrate how Bradsher's statements to investigators actually led to obstruction.

People are also reading…

Bradsher was convicted in a scheme where his wife got a job working for then-Rockingham County District Attorney Craig Blitzer in exchange for Bradsher hiring Blitzer's wife, Cindy, to work in his office. The SBI investigated after an employee reported that Cindy Blitzer was getting paid although she was enrolled in nursing school full-time and had not been working for the district attorney's office.

Craig Blitzer testified during the trial that he and Bradsher agreed in 2015 to hire each other’s wives to get around state ethics rules. Cindy Blitzer said Bradsher knew she wasn’t doing any work for months but was still getting paid.

Bradsher was disbarred and served five months behind bars in 2018 after being found guilty of obtaining property by false pretense, obstruction of justice and failure to discharge the duties of his office.

In 2020, the state Court of Appeals threw out both the obstruction conviction and one for fraud. 

Appeals court tosses out conviction in wife-swap scandal
Wake County jury awards fired whistleblower $1.8M in pay scheme case involving former Rockingham and Person/Caswell DAs
4 years later, fired whistleblower gets day in court after reporting wife-swap scheme involving Rockingham, Person/Caswell district attorneys
Former Person/Caswell D.A. Wallace Bradsher faces bribery investigation
Judge satisfied with Craig Blitzer's self-imposed punishments in job-swap scheme sentencing
Review of Blitzer's cases comes back with one potential discovery issue
Former DA Bradsher transferred from Person County jail to Salisbury prison for medical reasons
Bradsher to swap courtroom suit for prison attire after four-month sentence handed down
Jurors find Wallace Bradsher guilty of five crimes
Former assistant prosecutor in Person/Caswell questioned by ex-boss
Judge testifies his boss at the time, Bradsher, gave no indication they were part of a criminal investigation
SBI agent calls job-swap case 'convoluted'
Although she signed it, Cindy Blitzer doesn't know how her affidavit came to be
Cindy Blitzer testimony in pay-scheme trial: 'I hate politics. I don't like my life out there like it is now'
Embattled district attorney questions Craig Blitzer's credibility in 'wife-swap' trial
Former prosecutors meet in court, on opposite sides, in pay scheme case
Blitzer testimony in Bradsher trial: 'When you asked us to lie, it was time to end the conversation'
Blitzer: Wife-swap idea came from Bradsher
Former Rockingham County DA Craig Blitzer testifies about "wife swap"
Embattled district attorney goes to trial in wife swap case
The saga nearing an end, new details surface in wife-swap case
DA case has one more twist
Embattled district attorneys indicted in wife-swap case
How the SBI built its investigation of Rockingham, Person/Caswell DAs
Person/Caswell DA Wallace Bradsher resigns as SBI probe nears end
Prosecutors facing civil suit usually associated with mob
AOC emails to Rockingham, Person/Caswell DAs: Your wives should resign
Records show Rockingham, Person/Caswell DA's wives rarely showed up at courthouses
Wives swapped jobs in embattled DA's offices
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the heart-warming moment a dog meets her human baby brother

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert