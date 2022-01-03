 Skip to main content
Charges against Essential Hemp co-owner dismissed, but he's still looking for a 'proper conclusion' in the Greensboro case
Hector Sanchez and Kattya Castellon, co-owners of Essential Hemp, pose for a portrait in October at their store in downtown Greensboro. 

 KENNETH FERRIERA, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — Months after Greensboro police raided Essential Hemp and charged co-owner Hector Sanchez with drug crimes, all charges were dismissed in court. 

In a written statement, Sanchez said that while the dismissal provides him "some relief," it's "certainly not a proper conclusion."

On Sept. 14, officers with a search warrant seized merchandise at Essential Hemp, located at 529 S. Elm St., that retailed for a total of $25,000. During that search, Greensboro police told Sanchez an officer previously conducted a “controlled buy” at the store. Sanchez said officers told him that testing of the products revealed THC levels above the legal limit.

Essential Hemp was raided by Greensboro police in September. The owner still does not understand why and has secured an attorney after $10,000 worth of his merchandise was taken by police. 

THC, the main ingredient in cannabis, comes in different forms, including delta-8, which is legal in North Carolina. Delta-8 products are among hemp stores’ bestsellers.

It’s delta-9 — the more potent, largely illegal THC — that is only permitted in hemp products if 0.3% or less is present. Delta-8 products are made from legal hemp that do not exceed the delta-9 THC limit.

Sanchez's products, which he said are all purchased through reputable supply companies, can be found in other hemp stores around Greensboro. 

When Sanchez hadn't heard from police more than a month after the raid, he began to suspect their testing was faulty.

But days after an October article detailing the raid appeared in the News & Record, authorities arrested Sanchez, charging him with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/distribute a controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of keeping controlled substance.

At the time, his attorney Brennan Aberle called the charges "retaliatory."

Aberle predicted the charges would be dropped, and they were on Dec. 17. 

According to a copy of the dismissals, the charges were dropped because of "insufficient evidence to warrant prosecution." 

The dismissal said the officer had "probable cause" for charges "based on information gained from investigation," but that Sanchez "purchased drugs from a distributor who represented items as being lawful," meaning Essential Hemp did not "knowingly possess" marijuana. 

Sanchez takes issue with dismissal's use of "probable cause," which refers to the supposed illegal amounts of THC in his merchandise, because he said he still has not been shown those test results. 

He also notes the use of the word "drugs" throughout the dismissal. 

"This is problematic because Greensboro Police Department seized over 900 products from our store and we have not been told which of these have been deemed illicit 'drugs,'" Sanchez said. 

Without being shown the test results, Sanchez can't know which product he should discontinue selling. He wonders why the department isn't asking for his help in investigating suppliers who are supposedly distributing products with illegal amounts of THC.

Greensboro police did not respond to a request for comment on the dismissal and test results.

It boils down to this for Sanchez: 

"In my eyes, there was never probable cause and all involved know that no 'drugs' were sold out of store," he said. "I think GPD realizes now that they did not understand all of the hemp-related factors at the beginning and learned a lot in the process."

Still, Sanchez wishes there had been more transparency, and hopes he'll eventually be shown the test results from Greensboro police.

Reporter Jamie Biggs looks back on 5 impactful stories from 2021

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

