Charges against Essential Hemp co-owner dismissed, but he's still looking for a 'proper conclusion' in the Greensboro case

Sanchez takes issue with dismissal's use of "probable cause," which refers to the supposed illegal amounts of THC in his merchandise, because he said he still has not been shown those test results.

He also notes the use of the word "drugs" throughout the dismissal.

"This is problematic because Greensboro Police Department seized over 900 products from our store and we have not been told which of these have been deemed illicit 'drugs,'" Sanchez said.

Without being shown the test results, Sanchez can't know which product he should discontinue selling. He wonders why the department isn't asking for his help in investigating suppliers who are supposedly distributing products with illegal amounts of THC.

Greensboro police did not respond to a request for comment on the dismissal and test results.

It boils down to this for Sanchez:

"In my eyes, there was never probable cause and all involved know that no 'drugs' were sold out of store," he said. "I think GPD realizes now that they did not understand all of the hemp-related factors at the beginning and learned a lot in the process."