GREENSBORO — Charges were dismissed Monday against the owner of the now-defunct Blind Tiger nightclub, where a fatal shooting occurred last July.

Bradford McCauley, 47, of Winston-Salem, was charged with a weapon offense and failing to superintend. Guilford County District Court Judge Tabatha Holliday granted the defense’s motion to dismiss the weapons offense because it was too vague. After hearing the state’s evidence on the failure to superintend charge, Holliday also dismissed that, according to Assistant District Attorney Chris Parrish.

State Alcohol Law Enforcement officers had accused McCauley of hiring unlicensed armed security at the club at 1819 Spring Garden St. and failing to properly supervise the business.

Pedro Alegria, 19, was shot and killed in the venue’s parking lot on July 31. Jason Leonard, who was employed by the club as a security guard, was charged with second-degree murder in Alegria’s killing, Greensboro police said. Leonard’s next court date is scheduled for March 9, though Parrish said it could be postponed.

Alegria was part of a group of 10 people at the club, half of them under age 21, according to Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission documents. There was an argument between members of Alegria’s group and another group, and the argument became physical. Both groups were kicked out — and they continued to argue outside of the club, according to the court documents.

A few minutes later, around 2:15 a.m., a security guard “brandishing a gun” fired into the group, hitting Alegria in the neck, the documents said.

After the shooting, Blind Tiger manager Donald Beck Jr. of Greensboro was charged with allowing violations to occur on the ABC-licensed premises and a weapons offense related to allegations he hired unlicensed armed security. Beck’s next court date is April 13.

Leonard also is accused of a weapons offense related to providing unlicensed armed security and allowing violations to occur on an ABC-licensed premises. His court date on these charges is May 1.

Anthony Delaney, of Greensboro, who also provided security the night of the shooting, was charged with resisting a public officer. He is accused of concealing the gun that was used to kill Alegria. His next court date is March 8.

The Blind Tiger shut down after the ABC Commission suspended its alcoholic beverage permits. A new club with new ownership has opened at the site.