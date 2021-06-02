Charges increased against man accused of killing former minor league baseball player at Summerfield area home in March

A man charged in the March death of a former minor-league baseball player has been indicted on a charge of first-degree murder and is out of jail on bail.

Brandon Christopher Hyde, 37, was arrested by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and initially charged with second-degree murder after Jeffrey Goldbach, 41, was fatally shot in early March.

Officers responded to the 7600 block of Cedar Chase Drive in the northern part of the county about 9:25 p.m. on March 7 and found Goldbach suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, but died soon after, according to the sheriff’s office.

At the time, Hyde was placed in the Greensboro jail under a $75,000 bail, but according to court documents, the charge was disposed of in early May and Hyde was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder.

The prosecutor said she would not comment on the pending case. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office did not provide any additional details on the case.

According to his obituary, Goldbach, a single father and native of Princeton, Indiana, was a second-round draft pick by the Chicago Cubs in the 1998 Major League Baseball draft and played professionally for nine years.

