Charges increased against man accused of killing former minor league baseball player at Summerfield area home in March

A man charged in the March death of a former minor-league baseball player has been indicted on a charge of first-degree murder and is out of jail on bail.
Brandon Christopher Hyde, 37, was arrested by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and initially charged with second-degree murder after Jeffrey Goldbach, 41, was fatally shot in early March.
Officers responded to the 7600 block of Cedar Chase Drive in the northern part of the county about 9:25 p.m. on March 7 and found Goldbach suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, but died soon after, according to the sheriff’s office.
At the time, Hyde was placed in the Greensboro jail under a $75,000 bail, but according to court documents, the charge was disposed of in early May and Hyde was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder.
The prosecutor said she would not comment on the pending case. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office did not provide any additional details on the case.
According to his obituary, Goldbach, a single father and native of Princeton, Indiana, was a second-round draft pick by the Chicago Cubs in the 1998 Major League Baseball draft and played professionally for nine years.
For the past seven years, he was employed by Analog Devices in Greensboro.
Goldbach and Hyde were neighbors, according to Jackie Goldbach, Jeffrey Goldbach’s mother. They lived a few doors down from one another.
Jackie Goldbach, who came from Indiana and is staying in her son’s home with his three children, said it’s “traumatic” living a few doors down from the man charged in her only son’s death.
“We stay inside,” she said. “Prisoners in our son’s home.”
She and her husband plan to move back home to Indiana with the kids during the summer after her two grandsons are done with the school year. But for now, they feel stuck.
“Hyde drives by Jeff’s house to get to his so we can’t go out front,” Goldbach said. “And we can see him mowing his backyard if we’re out back.”
Goldbach says it’s “atrocious” that Hyde is out of custody, free to go on living his life.
Hyde is due back in court on June 21.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.