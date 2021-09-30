Charity golf tournament to honor Greensboro restaurateur fatally shot in unsolved 2020 homicide

GREENSBORO — A charity golf tournament is set to be held Monday in honor of Mark Freedman, a 2020 shooting victim whose homicide remains unsolved, Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers said in a news release.

On Nov. 4, 2020, Freedman, the 63-year-old owner of Mark's Restaurant, was found shot in the parking lot of his restaurant, located at 616 Dolley Madison Road.

Police are investigating Freedman's death as a homicide.

In honor of Freedman, his friends and family began Mark's Angel Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on making the community a safer place. The organization plans to host the first annual Mark Freedman Charity Golf Tournament on Monday at Starmount Forest Country Club, according to the news release.

Proceeds from the tournament benefit Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers and A Simple Gesture, a local nonprofit hunger relief organization.

For more information, visit the tournament website.

A total reward of $23,000 is being offered for information that solves Freedman's case, Crime Stoppers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000, visit P3tips.com or download the mobile P3tips app to submit an anonymous mobile tip.