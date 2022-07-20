Charlotte man charged in death of passenger after crash Monday in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — A Charlotte man has been charged in the death of his passenger in an accident Monday in Greensboro, police said in a news release this morning.

Officers responded to the crash Monday at approximately 11:15 a.m. in the area of Interstate 40/85 and Mt. Hope Church Road. According to police, a 2018 GMC Sierra driven by Roosevelt Gardner, 69, was traveling east on the interstate when it left the roadway to the right.

The GMC struck a large drainage culvert on the passenger side. Gardner was wearing his seatbelt and received minor injuries. The right front passenger, Misty Ann Phillips, 47, of Charlotte, was unrestrained and died as a result of her injuries, Greensboro police said in the news release.

Gardner was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to maintain lane control, police said. This crash is being investigated by the Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip.