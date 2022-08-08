Child, 10, injured in hit-and-run Sunday night in Burlington; Driver charged with DWI, police say

BURLINGTON — Police have arrested a driver they say was impaired when he hit a 10-year-old child Sunday night and left the scene.

Officers responded at approximately 9 p.m. to the 200 block of Joy Drive, where the accident happened. The child was flown by helicopter to an area hospital for treatment, according to a news release from the Burlington Police Department.

Police arrested Cody Lee Struck, 23, of Burlington, on charges of felony hit and run and driving while impaired. Struck was jailed under a $25,000 secured bond, police said in the news release.

An update about the child's condition this morning was not immediately available.

Authorities ask anyone with additional information to call the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.