 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Child, 10, injured in hit-and-run Sunday night in Burlington; Driver charged with DWI, police say

  • 0
Red light flashing on emergency vehicle at night
ananaline

BURLINGTON — Police have arrested a driver they say was impaired when he hit a 10-year-old child Sunday night and left the scene.

Officers responded at approximately 9 p.m. to the 200 block of Joy Drive, where the accident happened. The child was flown by helicopter to an area hospital for treatment, according to a news release from the Burlington Police Department.

Police arrested Cody Lee Struck, 23, of Burlington, on charges of felony hit and run and driving while impaired. Struck was jailed under a $25,000 secured bond, police said in the news release.

An update about the child's condition this morning was not immediately available.

Authorities ask anyone with additional information to call the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists make new discovery in the ancient city of Pompeii

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert