City marks first homicide of 2023 after 32-year-old woman dies, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Greensboro police announced in a news release on Sunday afternoon that the victim of a shooting early that morning, Natasha Yvette Walker, 32, had succumbed to her injuries. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, the city's first of the year.

On the first day of the new year, Greensboro police officers responded at 1:42 a.m. to the area of Cridland Road and Parkway Street after reports of gunshots being heard. Upon arrival, officers located a gunshot victim, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

The victim, who was later identified as Walker, was hospitalized overnight.

No information about a suspect is available at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Greensboro recorded 41 homicides in 2022, down from 53 in 2021. The record for homicides in the city was set in 2020 with 61.

Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson, who was promoted to the position in late December, said recently that he's working with his staff on a plan for reducing the number of homicides and other violent crimes across the city, and that he plans to share details during community forums, likely in February.

“I’m really hopeful that we’ll see some significant positive changes in Greensboro,” Thompson said recently.