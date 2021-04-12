Civil rights complaint expands to include Graham police leadership following controversial hiring of officer fired from the Greensboro Police Department

Sisk said police officials are willing to discuss the complaint.

"We are aware of the complaint and have engaged discussions with community groups and civil rights activists involving their concerns," Sisk wrote. "We are committed to keeping an open dialogue."

Gatewood said what is happing in Graham is a microcosm for similar hiring practices going on across the country. While he believes authorities should work to put an end to police migration, officials from the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies, the nationwide police department accreditation agency, said it's easier said than done.

"Part of a background check would include verifying their credentials are current, running a criminal history report, verifying personal and professional references and their employment history," CALEA Regional Program Manager Laura Saunders said, adding that the information given to her agency by a police department might not entail specific information on a specific officer.

"I think I can ask (a former employer) if they would hire him back," Saunders said. "Even if they said no that wouldn't give enough information to really know what that person is involved in. I think the expectation would be on the front end of that officer being truthful about why they left the department."