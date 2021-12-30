 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cold case solved, High Point police say; Man charged with first-degree murder in 2001 shooting
0 Comments
top story breaking

Cold case solved, High Point police say; Man charged with first-degree murder in 2001 shooting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH POINT — Police charged a High Point man with murder this week in a 2001 cold case shooting where the victim died from complications of his wounds eight years later.

Cedric Dwayne McManus

McManus

Cedric Dwayne McManus, 39, is being held without bail at the Guilford County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree murder, police said in a news release. He was served with the arrest warrant on Wednesday, police said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In 2001, Robert Steven Hilton of Sophia was shot by McManus during an argument inside a cab on Amos Street near West Wills Avenue, police said. At the time, the incident was classified as a robbery, according to police. 

In September 2009, Hilton died of complications related to the gunshot wound, police said. 

In a 2021 review of the case, which had gone "cold," investigators identified McManus as a suspect.  

Police said no further information about the case will be released at this time. 

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina battles to contain Patagonia wildfires

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert