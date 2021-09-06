 Skip to main content
Convenience store robbed Monday morning in Greensboro, police say
Convenience store robbed Monday morning in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — A man robbed the a convenience store on Cone Boulevard on Monday morning, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At 9:10 a.m., officers responded to the Handy Quick Stop Market, 2103 E Cone Blvd., after the robbery was reported.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app or go to P3tips.com to submit a tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

