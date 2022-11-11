Convicted felon charged with possessing weapons of mass destruction, Alamance deputies say

BURLINGTON — A 28-year-old convicted felon is in jail after deputies say he was making threats to harm himself and others — and had numerous firearms and a large amount of ammunition.

Deputies were called Monday to the 1000 block of Burch Bridge Road and found Christopher Michael Caulder, who was detained and questioned because of threatening statements he made, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies discovered Caulder is a convicted felon and were told by witnesses that he had multiple firearms and ammunition in the home. After obtaining a search warrant, deputies found 21 firearms including three short barrel rifles with fixed stocks, a fully automatic machine gun, thousands of rounds of ammunition, multiple sets of protective body armor, a gas mask, and a large amount of firearm accessories all of which were seized, according to the news release.

Caulder was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center on a secured bond of $350,000. He is charged with felony possession of firearm by a felon, and four counts of felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction.