Couple arrested after High Point boy, 6, died of 'blunt force trauma,' police say

HIGH POINT — A local man is facing charges of first-degree murder and felony child abuse in the death of his son, 6, after the man took the child Sunday to a local hospital, High Point police announced early Tuesday.

An autopsy conducted Monday attributed the boy's death to blunt force trauma about the body. Detectives said they learned of "a significant history and a pattern of physical abuse," police said in a news release.

Devon J. Nelson, 30, of High Point, was charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse. Nelson's girlfriend, Tamara D. Corbett, 24, of High Point, was charged with felony child abuse and accessory after the fact, police said.

Investigators contacted the Department of Social Services, which took custody of two other children (ages 3 and 4) in the home, in the 2600 block of Suffolk Avenue, as a result of the charges.

Detectives had quickly determined that the child's death should be treated as a homicide and obtained search warrants for the home and the vehicle used to bring the child to the hospital, police said in a news release.

Nelson is in the Guilford County Jail's High Point location without bond on the murder charge. Corbett is being held there on a $2 million bond, according to the news release.

Police said residents who may be experiencing abuse in their homes should call 911 if anyone is in immediate danger, or call the Piedmont’s 24-hour Crisis Hotline at 336-273-7273.