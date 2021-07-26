Couple's death in High Point ruled murder-suicide, police say

HIGH POINT — Authorities have ruled to two deaths Friday evening as a murder-suicide, according to a news release from High Point police.

Dispatchers for 911 received a call at about 10:45 p.m. Friday from a woman reporting she had been shot, but who was unable to give further details.

When officers arrived at 1613 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, they found 23-year-old Rainey Sirianni and her husband, 22-year-old Justin L. Sirianni dead from gunshot wounds.

After obtaining a search warrant, authorities processed the scene. They found a .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol in the hand of Justin Sirianni, along with other items of evidence.

"The totality of the evidence recovered from the scene suggests this incident was a murder/suicide," the release said.

The High Point Police Department and other criminal justice and community partners have implemented an Offender Focused Domestic Violence Initiative to focus on the crimes associated with intimate partner violence. The Guilford County Family Justice Center is a “one-stop shop” for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and elder abuse. If you are in immediate danger, please call 911 or the Family Service of the Piedmont’s 24-hour Crisis Hotline at (336) 273-7273.