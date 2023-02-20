GREENSBORO — Court records have revealed additional details in the arrests of three former Greensboro Police Department employees.

Former police officer Joshua Daniel Oliver is being held on $1 million bond at the Durham County Detention Facility, according to jail records.

Oliver, 36, was charged Jan. 20 with six counts of statutory sex offense and six counts of indecent liberties with a minor. He is accused of engaging in fellatio with a boy younger than 13 years old, according to arrest warrants. A portion of Oliver's court record was sealed for 90 days on Feb. 9 by Superior Court Judge Lora Cubbage.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office notified Greensboro police of the allegations on Nov. 28 and Oliver was put on administrative duty the next day. Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson fired him Jan. 19, when the investigative findings were presented to the Guilford County district attorney.

The alleged crimes occurred while Oliver was off duty and outside of the city. Jail and court records show he was moved to the Durham County Detention Facility because he might encounter people at the Guilford County jail whom he had investigated or arrested. He was being held on $1 million secured bail.

A former crime analyst with the Greensboro Police Department also remained in jail Monday. Matthew Hammonds, 36, was arrested Jan. 31 by the State Bureau of Investigation and charged with three counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to arrest warrants.

He is accused of duplicating child pornography involving a prepubescent girl, according to court records. Hammonds was being held in the Guilford County jail in High Point on $50,000 secured bail. He was not on duty at the time of the alleged crimes, police spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said.

Thompson fired Hammonds, a non-sworn employee of the department, when he was arrested.

The chief also fired former officer Kenneth Eugene Adams on Jan. 12 after deputies charged Adams, 51, with sexual battery, assault on a female and giving alcohol to an underage person.

Court records show that Adams, 51, is accused groping the breast of an 18-year-old woman and giving her alcohol in mid-December.

Adams was off duty at the time of the alleged incident, which occurred outside of the city limits, Greensboro police said.

He had been on administrative duty since Dec. 19, when Greensboro police first learned of the allegations. He was released from jail on $1,000 bond.

"We hold our personnel accountable and have systems in place to assure accountability," Thompson said in a statement after Oliver's arrest. "It is my hope that a commitment to these systems, policies, and standards will maintain that trust and support."