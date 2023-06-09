GREENSBORO — Court documents are revealing more details about what happened Thursday morning during an "active shooter" call at a Spectrum office building on Regional Road.

According to an arrest warrant, Jazzlyn Unique Ingram, 33, fired a pistol at the exterior door of Spectrum to gain entry into the building and displayed the gun "menacingly in her hand while demanding the location of an employee after discharging into the occupied business."

The warrant did not name the employee or say why Ingram wanted to find that individual. No one was injured during the incident.

Ingram was jailed on a $1 million bond on charges of discharging a weapon into occupied property, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm within city limits among other complaints. The kidnapping charges stem from Ingram confining two individuals during the incident, police said.

Ingram's husband, Richard Lee Ingram, 36, had apparently gone to the scene "to console and talk his wife down during her mental breakdown," according to a document used to evaluate bond after his arrest Thursday. He is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and resisting and delaying or obstructing a law enforcement official. A magistrate set his bond at $2,000.

Documents state that Richard Ingram, who has no criminal record, had hugged his wife prior to her arrest and had gotten into his vehicle. At some point, an officer ordered him to exit his vehicle. Ingram "did not immediately exit vehicle upon first command and was in possession of a firearm in which he advised" officers. The gun was a SIG Sauer P320 black handgun, according to his arrest warrant.

The initial 911 call came at 11:22 a.m. Thursday. By 11:25 a.m., the first officer was on the scene and found Jazzlyn Ingram outside the building. She surrendered without incident, according to police department spokeswoman Josie Cambareri.

Information was not available Friday morning about whether the couple plans to retain private legal counsel or whether they will ask for the court to appoint a public defender to represent each of them.