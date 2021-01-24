COVID-19 vaccine scams are circulating in NC. Here's some tips to avoid falling prey to these fraudsters.

GREENSBORO — Local law enforcement agencies say there haven't been any COVID-19 vaccine-related scams in Greensboro and Guilford County, but they're warning people to remain cautious.
Earlier this month, the IRS urged people to stay alert, citing several COVID-19 scams circulating in North Carolina — from phony stimulus payouts aimed at obtaining a person's bank account information to bogus opportunities to invest in "companies" developing COVID-19 vaccines.
With a vaccine rollout underway in Guilford County, there's potential for scammers to target those seeking the vaccine. Fraudsters frequently target the elderly, and with the rollout largely focused on people older than 65, the likelihood of these types of scams increases.
Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said Greensboro hasn't received any reports of vaccine-related scams, but the department advises people to make sure they are getting information about the vaccine from a trusted source, like their doctor or the Guilford County Health Department.
"There is no cost to receive the vaccination so don't provide personal or financial information to someone calling that you don't know," Glenn said.
Guilford County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lori Poag said the sheriff's office hasn't received any reports of vaccine scams, either.
Glenn encouraged anyone who thinks they've been scammed to contact their local law enforcement agency.
The local branch of the Better Business Bureau also hasn't been alerted to any reports about vaccine scams, but said that doesn't mean swindlers aren't targeting folks in Greensboro. It just means they haven't reported it.
The Better Business Bureau compiled a list of tips to assist people in avoiding vaccine scams:
• Know your area's plan for rolling out the vaccine. People in Guilford County can check out the health department's website at healthyguilford.com for the most up to date information about the local rollout.
• Research carefully. The Better Business Bureau advises people to be skeptical of any offers that sound too good to be true.
• Check with your doctor. A healthcare provider should be able to tell people their options.
• Guard your government-issued numbers. The Better Business Bureau warns people to never offer their Medicare ID number, Social Security number, health plan information or banking information to anyone they don’t know or trust.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.