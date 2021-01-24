COVID-19 vaccine scams are circulating in NC. Here's some tips to avoid falling prey to these fraudsters.

Glenn encouraged anyone who thinks they've been scammed to contact their local law enforcement agency.

The local branch of the Better Business Bureau also hasn't been alerted to any reports about vaccine scams, but said that doesn't mean swindlers aren't targeting folks in Greensboro. It just means they haven't reported it.

The Better Business Bureau compiled a list of tips to assist people in avoiding vaccine scams:

• Know your area's plan for rolling out the vaccine. People in Guilford County can check out the health department's website at healthyguilford.com for the most up to date information about the local rollout.

• Research carefully. The Better Business Bureau advises people to be skeptical of any offers that sound too good to be true.

• Check with your doctor. A healthcare provider should be able to tell people their options.

• Guard your government-issued numbers. The Better Business Bureau warns people to never offer their Medicare ID number, Social Security number, health plan information or banking information to anyone they don’t know or trust.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.