Crime Stoppers of High Point to offer cash for information leading to arrests of felons with firearms

HP Police
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

HIGH POINT — Crime Stoppers of High Point is launching a new program that provides cash rewards for information leading to the arrests of felons in possession of firearms.

A person who reports the information will be eligible for a $500 reward in the "Firearm by Felon" program, High Point police said in a news release.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or downloading the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips are always anonymous.

Police officials say the new program is in addition to ongoing efforts to collect tips about violent crime or illegal activity in the community.

