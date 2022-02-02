 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crime Stoppers offers $5,000 reward for information in fatal shooting Tuesday of Greensboro 14-year-old
Crime Stoppers offers $5,000 reward for information in fatal shooting Tuesday of Greensboro 14-year-old

Crime Stoppers poster for Jakaylen Chambers

Jakaylen Chambers, 14, was found fatally shot on Feb. 1, 2022.

 Crime Stoppers, provided

GREENSBORO — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in Tuesday's fatal shooting of a 14-year-old who had been inside playing video games before the shooting, officials said.

Police responded about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday to the 1600 block of McPherson Street and found Jakaylen Chambers, who had been shot. He was taken to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem where he died later that day, police said previously. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. The cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of anyone responsible for the teen's death.

