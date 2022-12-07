 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Crime Stoppers offers up to $5K reward in Saturday's fatal shooting in Greensboro

  • 0

GREENSBORO — Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding information in a fatal shooting over the weekend.

Officers responding about 6:50 p.m. Saturday to the 2600 block of Donlora Drive found 22-year-old Xavier Wells injured in a shooting, police have said. He died from his injuries, police said Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is available for anyone who provides information that helps law enforcement solve the case.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Man found shot Saturday has died, Greensboro police say

Man found shot Saturday has died, Greensboro police say

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at 6:50 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Donlora Drive found Xavier Ramon Wells wounded, police said in a news release. He was taken to a local hospital and later died, police said Sunday morning.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Herd of cows help police catch suspect in U.K.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert