Crime Stoppers offers up to $5K reward in Saturday's fatal shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding information in a fatal shooting over the weekend.

Officers responding about 6:50 p.m. Saturday to the 2600 block of Donlora Drive found 22-year-old Xavier Wells injured in a shooting, police have said. He died from his injuries, police said Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is available for anyone who provides information that helps law enforcement solve the case.