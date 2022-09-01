 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Crime Stoppers offers up to $5K reward in Thursday bank robbery in Greensboro

  • 0

GREENSBORO — Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information in a bank robbery this morning.

Officers responded about 10:30 a.m. Thursday to the Bank of America at 1616 E. Bessemer Ave. for a report of a robbery, police said in a news release. Police said the robber implied he had a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during the robbery, police said.

The robber was described as a Black man, possibly in his 30s. He is about 6 feet tall with a muscular build and was wearing a white hard hat, reflective shirt/vest and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also submit tips via the P3Tips app or website.

Police look for man wanted in bank robbery
0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Teen shot Friday night has died, Greensboro police say

Teen shot Friday night has died, Greensboro police say

Officers responded about 8:10 p.m. Friday to the 200 block of Baker Drive for a report of shooting, police said in a news release. One male victim was found with a serious gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said today the teen has died.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

LA’s homeless struggle to stay cool in heatwave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert