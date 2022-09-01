Crime Stoppers offers up to $5K reward in Thursday bank robbery in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information in a bank robbery this morning.

Officers responded about 10:30 a.m. Thursday to the Bank of America at 1616 E. Bessemer Ave. for a report of a robbery, police said in a news release. Police said the robber implied he had a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during the robbery, police said.

The robber was described as a Black man, possibly in his 30s. He is about 6 feet tall with a muscular build and was wearing a white hard hat, reflective shirt/vest and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also submit tips via the P3Tips app or website.