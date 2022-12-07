Crime Stoppers seeks help in fire that destroyed Family Dollar on E. Cone Blvd. in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — A fire inside a Family Dollar here on Sunday caused enough damage that the store is considered a complete loss.

Now authorities are seeking the public's help in finding someone who might have information about what happened that day.

On Wednesday, Crime Stoppers released photos taken from surveillance footage of a man authorities say "may have knowledge and information" for their investigation, according to a news release.

Police and firefighters responded about 9:30 a.m. Sunday to the Family Dollar at 1435 E. Cone Blvd. for a report of a fire inside the store. They found it damaged to the point it is a total loss, "leaving local community members without convenient access to valued necessities during this holiday season," officials said in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that helps law enforcement solve the case.