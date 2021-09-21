Crimestoppers increases maximum award to $5,000

GREENSBORO — Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest can net up to $5,000 now in Guilford County.

The Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers announced Tuesday it is increasing the maximum rewards available from $2,000 to $5,000. The extra money is coming from a $150,000 grant from the city of Greensboro that will be given to Crime Stoppers over two years, according to a news release.

The organization, founded in 1981, pays cash rewards for anonymous tips leading to an arrest, the seizure of stolen property or illegal drugs, or the solution to unsolved crimes. In its 40 years, Crime Stoppers has gotten about 40,000 trips and solved more than 9,000 cases, the organization said.

Residents can share their anonymous tips three ways:

• By phone at 336-373-1000.

• Online at www.ggcrimestoppers.com or www.P3tips.com.

• Via the P3tips mobile app.