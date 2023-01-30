 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DA: Cocaine detected in body of boy who died with his twin brothers in Greensboro house fire

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, which occurred Monday morning.

GREENSBORO — A 4-year-old boy who died along with his twin brothers in a December house fire had cocaine in his system, according to testimony in court.

Brandi Labria Sturdivant mugshot 012723

Sturdivant

During a first appearance hearing for the boys' mother, Brandi Sturdivant, Guilford County Assistant District Attorney Kelly Thompson said that during an autopsy of Antonio Little Jr., the medical examiner found cocaine in his system at the time of his death.

Sturdivant, 28, is accused of leaving Antonio Little Jr. and 1-year-old twin boys, Aerious and A’nyis Little, alone at the home when the fire started. She was charged Friday with three counts of felony neglect and child abuse.

During an interview with detectives, Sturdivant "admitted that she kept cocaine in her home, in a box," Thompson said.

Sturdivant who appeared at the hearing via video, rocked back and forth crying as attorneys reviewed the case for District Court Judge Kelvin D. Smith. She did not speak other than to confirm that her attorney, Assistant Public Defendant Wayne T. Baucino, spoke on her behalf.

"She is absolutely inconsolable about what happened," Baucino told the judge. 

Thompson noted that a few weeks before the fire, someone called social services to allege that Sturdivant was leaving her children alone at night.

"She routinely left the children alone, left them to fend for themselves," Thompson said.

Smith agreed to leave Sturdivant's bail at $150,000, but ordered her to have no contact with her remaining children and any potential witnesses in the case.

Check back at greensboro.com for updates to this breaking news story.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082.

